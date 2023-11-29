Idaho High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Benewah County Today - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 11:32 AM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the docket today in Benewah County, Idaho? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a possession, we have specifics on how to watch the games in the article below.
Benewah County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Post Falls High School at Lakeside Jr Sr High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on November 29
- Location: Plummer, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
