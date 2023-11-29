Idaho High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Blaine County Today - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 7:32 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If your plans today include watching the local high school basketball games in Blaine County, Idaho, then there are some important details you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.
Blaine County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Kimberly High School at Wood River High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on November 29
- Location: Hailey, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
