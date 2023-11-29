Idaho High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Boise County Today - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 9:34 AM MST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Searching for how to watch high school basketball matchups in Boise County, Idaho today? We've got the information.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Boise County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Garden Valley High School at Wilder High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM MT on November 29
- Location: Wilder, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.