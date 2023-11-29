Boise State vs. UC Davis Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - November 29
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 7:39 PM MST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Wednesday's game between the Boise State Broncos (5-1) and the UC Davis Aggies (2-3) at ExtraMile Arena should be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 72-56 and heavily favors Boise State to secure the victory. Tipoff is at 8:30 PM ET on November 29.
The Broncos took care of business in their most recent game 68-65 against Rutgers on Saturday.
Boise State vs. UC Davis Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: ExtraMile Arena in Boise, Idaho
- How to Watch on TV: Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Boise State vs. UC Davis Score Prediction
- Prediction: Boise State 72, UC Davis 56
Other MWC Predictions
Boise State Schedule Analysis
- The Broncos beat the No. 188-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Rutgers Scarlet Knights, 68-65, on November 25, which goes down as their signature win of the season.
- When facing Quadrant 4 teams, Boise State is 3-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 34th-most wins.
Boise State 2023-24 Best Wins
- 68-65 over Rutgers (No. 188) on November 25
- 63-55 at home over UC Riverside (No. 220) on November 15
- 76-47 at home over Weber State (No. 295) on November 13
- 63-47 at home over Pepperdine (No. 302) on November 20
Boise State Leaders
- Abby Muse: 7.8 PTS, 10.8 REB, 4.2 BLK, 59.4 FG%
- Mary Kay Naro: 6.5 PTS, 5.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 51.9 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7)
- Mya Hansen: 9.5 PTS, 39.2 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (10-for-22)
- Natalie Pasco: 13.5 PTS, 44.8 FG%, 51.5 3PT% (17-for-33)
- Dani Bayes: 7.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 35.6 FG%, 32.3 3PT% (10-for-31)
Boise State Performance Insights
- The Broncos are outscoring opponents by 14.7 points per game with a +88 scoring differential overall. They put up 66.5 points per game (185th in college basketball) and give up 51.8 per outing (19th in college basketball).
