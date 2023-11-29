The Boise State Broncos (5-1) battle the UC Davis Aggies (2-3) at 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023.

Continue reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Boise State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: ExtraMile Arena in Boise, Idaho

ExtraMile Arena in Boise, Idaho TV: Stadium

Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other MWC Games

Boise State vs. UC Davis Scoring Comparison

The Aggies score 20.0 more points per game (71.8) than the Broncos allow (51.8).

When it scores more than 51.8 points, UC Davis is 2-2.

Boise State's record is 5-1 when it gives up fewer than 71.8 points.

The Broncos put up 66.5 points per game, only 2.1 fewer points than the 68.6 the Aggies allow.

When Boise State scores more than 68.6 points, it is 2-0.

UC Davis is 2-0 when allowing fewer than 66.5 points.

This year the Broncos are shooting 42.5% from the field, only 1.3% lower than the Aggies give up.

The Aggies' 42.3 shooting percentage from the field is only 9.2 higher than the Broncos have conceded.

Boise State Leaders

Abby Muse: 7.8 PTS, 10.8 REB, 4.2 BLK, 59.4 FG%

7.8 PTS, 10.8 REB, 4.2 BLK, 59.4 FG% Mary Kay Naro: 6.5 PTS, 5.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 51.9 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7)

6.5 PTS, 5.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 51.9 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7) Mya Hansen: 9.5 PTS, 39.2 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (10-for-22)

9.5 PTS, 39.2 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (10-for-22) Natalie Pasco: 13.5 PTS, 44.8 FG%, 51.5 3PT% (17-for-33)

13.5 PTS, 44.8 FG%, 51.5 3PT% (17-for-33) Dani Bayes: 7.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 35.6 FG%, 32.3 3PT% (10-for-31)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Boise State Schedule