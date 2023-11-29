The Boise State Broncos (5-1) battle the UC Davis Aggies (2-3) at 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023.

Boise State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
  • Where: ExtraMile Arena in Boise, Idaho
  • TV: Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Boise State vs. UC Davis Scoring Comparison

  • The Aggies score 20.0 more points per game (71.8) than the Broncos allow (51.8).
  • When it scores more than 51.8 points, UC Davis is 2-2.
  • Boise State's record is 5-1 when it gives up fewer than 71.8 points.
  • The Broncos put up 66.5 points per game, only 2.1 fewer points than the 68.6 the Aggies allow.
  • When Boise State scores more than 68.6 points, it is 2-0.
  • UC Davis is 2-0 when allowing fewer than 66.5 points.
  • This year the Broncos are shooting 42.5% from the field, only 1.3% lower than the Aggies give up.
  • The Aggies' 42.3 shooting percentage from the field is only 9.2 higher than the Broncos have conceded.

Boise State Leaders

  • Abby Muse: 7.8 PTS, 10.8 REB, 4.2 BLK, 59.4 FG%
  • Mary Kay Naro: 6.5 PTS, 5.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 51.9 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7)
  • Mya Hansen: 9.5 PTS, 39.2 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (10-for-22)
  • Natalie Pasco: 13.5 PTS, 44.8 FG%, 51.5 3PT% (17-for-33)
  • Dani Bayes: 7.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 35.6 FG%, 32.3 3PT% (10-for-31)

Boise State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/20/2023 Pepperdine W 63-47 ExtraMile Arena
11/24/2023 Santa Clara L 62-52 South Point Arena
11/25/2023 Rutgers W 68-65 South Point Arena
11/29/2023 UC Davis - ExtraMile Arena
12/3/2023 @ Eastern Washington - Reese Court
12/6/2023 CSU Bakersfield - ExtraMile Arena

