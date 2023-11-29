How to Watch the Boise State vs. UC Davis Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 12:56 PM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
The Boise State Broncos (5-1) battle the UC Davis Aggies (2-3) at 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023.
Continue reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Boise State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: ExtraMile Arena in Boise, Idaho
- TV: Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
How to Watch Other MWC Games
Boise State vs. UC Davis Scoring Comparison
- The Aggies score 20.0 more points per game (71.8) than the Broncos allow (51.8).
- When it scores more than 51.8 points, UC Davis is 2-2.
- Boise State's record is 5-1 when it gives up fewer than 71.8 points.
- The Broncos put up 66.5 points per game, only 2.1 fewer points than the 68.6 the Aggies allow.
- When Boise State scores more than 68.6 points, it is 2-0.
- UC Davis is 2-0 when allowing fewer than 66.5 points.
- This year the Broncos are shooting 42.5% from the field, only 1.3% lower than the Aggies give up.
- The Aggies' 42.3 shooting percentage from the field is only 9.2 higher than the Broncos have conceded.
Boise State Leaders
- Abby Muse: 7.8 PTS, 10.8 REB, 4.2 BLK, 59.4 FG%
- Mary Kay Naro: 6.5 PTS, 5.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 51.9 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7)
- Mya Hansen: 9.5 PTS, 39.2 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (10-for-22)
- Natalie Pasco: 13.5 PTS, 44.8 FG%, 51.5 3PT% (17-for-33)
- Dani Bayes: 7.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 35.6 FG%, 32.3 3PT% (10-for-31)
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Boise State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/20/2023
|Pepperdine
|W 63-47
|ExtraMile Arena
|11/24/2023
|Santa Clara
|L 62-52
|South Point Arena
|11/25/2023
|Rutgers
|W 68-65
|South Point Arena
|11/29/2023
|UC Davis
|-
|ExtraMile Arena
|12/3/2023
|@ Eastern Washington
|-
|Reese Court
|12/6/2023
|CSU Bakersfield
|-
|ExtraMile Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.