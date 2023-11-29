Idaho High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Bonneville County Today - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 7:32 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Bonneville County, Idaho has high school basketball games on the calendar today, and the inside scoop on how to watch them is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Bonneville County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Idaho Falls High School at Rigby High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on November 29
- Location: Rigby, ID
- Conference: High Country Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.