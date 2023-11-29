Root for your favorite local high school basketball team in Canyon County, Idaho today by tuning in and seeing every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Canyon County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Nampa High School at Middleton Senior High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on November 29

7:30 PM MT on November 29 Location: Middleton, ID

Middleton, ID Conference: Southern Idaho Conference

Southern Idaho Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Vallivue High School at Mountain View High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on November 29

7:30 PM MT on November 29 Location: Meridian, ID

Meridian, ID Conference: Southern Idaho Conference

Southern Idaho Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Nampa Christian High School at Parma High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on November 29

7:30 PM MT on November 29 Location: Parma, ID

Parma, ID How to Stream: Watch Here

North Star Charter School at Victory Charter High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on November 29

7:30 PM MT on November 29 Location: Nampa, ID

Nampa, ID How to Stream: Watch Here

Garden Valley High School at Wilder High School