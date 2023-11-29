Idaho High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Canyon County Today - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 7:33 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Root for your favorite local high school basketball team in Canyon County, Idaho today by tuning in and seeing every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Canyon County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Nampa High School at Middleton Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on November 29
- Location: Middleton, ID
- Conference: Southern Idaho Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Vallivue High School at Mountain View High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on November 29
- Location: Meridian, ID
- Conference: Southern Idaho Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Nampa Christian High School at Parma High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on November 29
- Location: Parma, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Star Charter School at Victory Charter High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on November 29
- Location: Nampa, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Garden Valley High School at Wilder High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM MT on November 29
- Location: Wilder, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.