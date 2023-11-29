Idaho High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Custer County Today - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 11:32 AM MST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
If you're wondering how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Custer County, Idaho, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Custer County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Salmon High School at Mackay High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on November 29
- Location: Mackay, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.