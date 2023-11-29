Idaho High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Gem County Today - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 7:32 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Want to learn how to watch high school basketball games in Gem County, Idaho today? We have the information here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Gem County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Emmett High School at Eagle High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on November 29
- Location: Eagle, ID
- Conference: Southern Idaho Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
