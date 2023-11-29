The Memphis Grizzlies (3-13) are favored (by 4.5 points) to break an eight-game home losing streak when they host the Utah Jazz (6-11) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.

Jazz vs. Grizzlies Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and KJZZ

BSSE and KJZZ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Venue: FedExForum

Jazz vs. Grizzlies Score Prediction

Prediction: Grizzlies 114 - Jazz 113

Pick ATS: Jazz (+ 4.5)

Jazz (+ 4.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Grizzlies (-0.4)

Grizzlies (-0.4) Pick OU: Over (224.5)



Over (224.5) Computer Predicted Total: 227.3

The Jazz sport a 9-8-0 ATS record this season as opposed to the 5-11-0 mark from the Grizzlies.

Memphis hasn't covered the spread as a 4.5-point favorite or more this season, while Utah covers as an underdog of 4.5 or more 54.5% of the time.

Utah and its opponents have gone over the point total 58.8% of the time this season (10 out of 17). That's more often than Memphis and its opponents have (six out of 16).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Grizzlies are 2-4, while the Jazz are 4-10 as moneyline underdogs.

Jazz Performance Insights

With 114.2 points scored per game and 120.6 points conceded, the Jazz are 12th in the league offensively and 25th defensively.

In 2023-24, Utah is third-best in the league in rebounds (47.1 per game) and fifth-best in rebounds conceded (41.9).

The Jazz are eighth in the league in assists (26.9 per game) in 2023-24.

Utah is the worst team in the NBA in turnovers per game (16.8) and 25th in turnovers forced (12.3).

Beyond the arc, the Jazz are seventh in the NBA in 3-pointers made per game (13.9). They are 15th in 3-point percentage at 35.8%.

