The Denver Pioneers (4-3) play the Idaho Vandals (3-3) at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Idaho vs. Denver Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: ICCU Arena in Moscow, Idaho

ICCU Arena in Moscow, Idaho TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Idaho Stats Insights

Idaho has put together a 2-1 straight-up record in games it shoots over 45.6% from the field.

The Vandals are the 180th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Pioneers sit at 67th.

The Vandals average just 3.7 fewer points per game (74) than the Pioneers allow (77.7).

Idaho has put together a 2-0 record in games it scores more than 77.7 points.

Idaho Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Idaho put up more points at home (76.2 per game) than on the road (69.3) last season.

The Vandals allowed fewer points at home (69.6 per game) than on the road (75.5) last season.

At home, Idaho sunk 7.6 triples per game last season, 1.5 more than it averaged on the road (6.1). Idaho's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (34.6%) than on the road (33.1%).

Idaho Upcoming Schedule