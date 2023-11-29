The Denver Pioneers (4-3) play the Idaho Vandals (3-3) at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Idaho vs. Denver Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: ICCU Arena in Moscow, Idaho
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Idaho Stats Insights

  • Idaho has put together a 2-1 straight-up record in games it shoots over 45.6% from the field.
  • The Vandals are the 180th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Pioneers sit at 67th.
  • The Vandals average just 3.7 fewer points per game (74) than the Pioneers allow (77.7).
  • Idaho has put together a 2-0 record in games it scores more than 77.7 points.

Idaho Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Idaho put up more points at home (76.2 per game) than on the road (69.3) last season.
  • The Vandals allowed fewer points at home (69.6 per game) than on the road (75.5) last season.
  • At home, Idaho sunk 7.6 triples per game last season, 1.5 more than it averaged on the road (6.1). Idaho's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (34.6%) than on the road (33.1%).

Idaho Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/17/2023 Pacific Lutheran W 96-52 ICCU Arena
11/22/2023 @ Seattle U L 92-55 Redhawk Center
11/24/2023 UCSD W 73-70 Redhawk Center
11/29/2023 Denver - ICCU Arena
12/2/2023 Cal Poly - ICCU Arena
12/5/2023 Pacific - ICCU Arena

