How to Watch Idaho vs. Denver on TV or Live Stream - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 1:17 PM MST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The Denver Pioneers (4-3) play the Idaho Vandals (3-3) at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Idaho vs. Denver Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: ICCU Arena in Moscow, Idaho
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Idaho Stats Insights
- Idaho has put together a 2-1 straight-up record in games it shoots over 45.6% from the field.
- The Vandals are the 180th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Pioneers sit at 67th.
- The Vandals average just 3.7 fewer points per game (74) than the Pioneers allow (77.7).
- Idaho has put together a 2-0 record in games it scores more than 77.7 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Idaho Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Idaho put up more points at home (76.2 per game) than on the road (69.3) last season.
- The Vandals allowed fewer points at home (69.6 per game) than on the road (75.5) last season.
- At home, Idaho sunk 7.6 triples per game last season, 1.5 more than it averaged on the road (6.1). Idaho's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (34.6%) than on the road (33.1%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Idaho Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/17/2023
|Pacific Lutheran
|W 96-52
|ICCU Arena
|11/22/2023
|@ Seattle U
|L 92-55
|Redhawk Center
|11/24/2023
|UCSD
|W 73-70
|Redhawk Center
|11/29/2023
|Denver
|-
|ICCU Arena
|12/2/2023
|Cal Poly
|-
|ICCU Arena
|12/5/2023
|Pacific
|-
|ICCU Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.