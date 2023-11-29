The Idaho Vandals (3-3) battle the Denver Pioneers (4-3) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at ICCU Arena. It starts at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Denver vs. Idaho matchup.

Idaho vs. Denver Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: ICCU Arena in Moscow, Idaho

ICCU Arena in Moscow, Idaho How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Idaho vs. Denver Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Idaho vs. Denver Betting Trends

Idaho has a record of 1-3-0 against the spread this year.

The Vandals have covered the spread once when an underdog by 5.5 points or more this year (in three opportunities).

Denver has won two games against the spread this season.

So far this season, three out of the Pioneers' five games have hit the over.

