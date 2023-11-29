Wednesday's game between the Denver Pioneers (4-3) and the Idaho Vandals (3-3) at ICCU Arena has a good chance to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 78-77, with Denver coming out on top. Tipoff is at 9:00 PM ET on November 29.

The matchup has no line set.

Idaho vs. Denver Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Moscow, Idaho

Moscow, Idaho Venue: ICCU Arena

Idaho vs. Denver Score Prediction

Prediction: Denver 78, Idaho 77

Spread & Total Prediction for Idaho vs. Denver

Computer Predicted Spread: Denver (-0.6)

Denver (-0.6) Computer Predicted Total: 153.7

Idaho has compiled a 1-3-0 record against the spread this season, while Denver is 2-3-0. The Vandals have hit the over in three games, while Pioneers games have gone over three times.

Idaho Performance Insights

The Vandals have a +28 scoring differential, topping opponents by 4.7 points per game. They're putting up 74 points per game to rank 207th in college basketball and are giving up 69.3 per outing to rank 150th in college basketball.

Idaho is 182nd in college basketball at 33.3 rebounds per game. That's 2.8 more than the 30.5 its opponents average.

Idaho hits 7.3 three-pointers per game (191st in college basketball) at a 28.9% rate (305th in college basketball), compared to the 6.3 its opponents make while shooting 33% from beyond the arc.

The Vandals rank 188th in college basketball by averaging 94.4 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 171st in college basketball, allowing 88.5 points per 100 possessions.

Idaho and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Vandals commit 12.5 per game (214th in college basketball) and force 11.8 (219th in college basketball action).

