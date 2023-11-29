Wednesday's contest that pits the Idaho Vandals (3-2) against the Utah State Aggies (3-3) at Dee Glen Smith Spectrum has a projected final score of 62-55 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Idaho. Tipoff is at 1:00 PM ET on November 29.

The Vandals dropped their most recent outing 66-59 against Utah Valley on Saturday.

Idaho vs. Utah State Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Dee Glen Smith Spectrum in Logan, Utah

Idaho vs. Utah State Score Prediction

Prediction: Idaho 62, Utah State 55

Idaho Schedule Analysis

Against Quadrant 3 opponents (based on the RPI), the Aggies are 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 22nd-most defeats.

Idaho 2023-24 Best Wins

50-40 on the road over Hawaii (No. 173) on November 19

56-48 over CSU Fullerton (No. 248) on November 17

Idaho Leaders

Hope Butera: 7.0 PTS, 8.6 REB, 40.6 FG%

7.0 PTS, 8.6 REB, 40.6 FG% Kennedy Johnson: 9.0 PTS, 40.4 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7)

9.0 PTS, 40.4 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7) Amalie Langer: 10.0 PTS, 1.2 STL, 29.5 FG%, 21.7 3PT% (5-for-23)

10.0 PTS, 1.2 STL, 29.5 FG%, 21.7 3PT% (5-for-23) Sarah Schmitt: 7.0 PTS, 29.4 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (5-for-12)

7.0 PTS, 29.4 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (5-for-12) Asha Phillips: 8.4 PTS, 40.0 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (3-for-10)

Idaho Performance Insights

The Vandals outscore opponents by 8.6 points per game (posting 62.4 points per game, 237th in college basketball, and allowing 53.8 per contest, 38th in college basketball) and have a +43 scoring differential.

