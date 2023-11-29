Idaho vs. Utah State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - November 29
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 1:39 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Wednesday's contest that pits the Idaho Vandals (3-2) against the Utah State Aggies (3-3) at Dee Glen Smith Spectrum has a projected final score of 62-55 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Idaho. Tipoff is at 1:00 PM ET on November 29.
The Vandals dropped their most recent outing 66-59 against Utah Valley on Saturday.
Idaho vs. Utah State Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Dee Glen Smith Spectrum in Logan, Utah
Idaho vs. Utah State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Idaho 62, Utah State 55
Idaho Schedule Analysis
- Against Quadrant 3 opponents (based on the RPI), the Aggies are 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 22nd-most defeats.
Idaho 2023-24 Best Wins
- 50-40 on the road over Hawaii (No. 173) on November 19
- 56-48 over CSU Fullerton (No. 248) on November 17
Idaho Leaders
- Hope Butera: 7.0 PTS, 8.6 REB, 40.6 FG%
- Kennedy Johnson: 9.0 PTS, 40.4 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7)
- Amalie Langer: 10.0 PTS, 1.2 STL, 29.5 FG%, 21.7 3PT% (5-for-23)
- Sarah Schmitt: 7.0 PTS, 29.4 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (5-for-12)
- Asha Phillips: 8.4 PTS, 40.0 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (3-for-10)
Idaho Performance Insights
- The Vandals outscore opponents by 8.6 points per game (posting 62.4 points per game, 237th in college basketball, and allowing 53.8 per contest, 38th in college basketball) and have a +43 scoring differential.
