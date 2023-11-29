The Denver Pioneers (4-3) take the court against the Idaho Vandals (3-3) as 4.5-point favorites on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup's over/under is set at 154.5.

Idaho vs. Denver Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Moscow, Idaho

Moscow, Idaho Venue: ICCU Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Denver -4.5 154.5

Vandals Betting Records & Stats

Idaho has not played a game this season that ended with a combined score over 154.5 points.

Idaho's games this season have had an average of 143.3 points, 11.2 fewer points than this game's point total.

Idaho are 1-3-0 against the spread this year.

Idaho has been chosen as underdogs in four games this year and has walked away with the win one time (25%) in those games.

The Vandals have a record of 1-2 when they're set as an underdog of +170 or more by oddsmakers this season.

Idaho has an implied victory probability of 37% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Idaho vs. Denver Over/Under Stats

Games Over 154.5 % of Games Over 154.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Denver 3 60% 85 159 77.7 147 147.7 Idaho 0 0% 74 159 69.3 147 142.8

Additional Idaho Insights & Trends

The Vandals average just 3.7 fewer points per game (74) than the Pioneers give up to opponents (77.7).

Idaho vs. Denver Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Denver 2-3-0 1-0 3-2-0 Idaho 1-3-0 1-2 3-1-0

Idaho vs. Denver Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Denver Idaho 9-5 Home Record 6-10 4-11 Away Record 4-11 5-7-0 Home ATS Record 6-7-0 6-7-0 Away ATS Record 5-8-0 75.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 76.2 69.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.3 7-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-6-0 10-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-7-0

