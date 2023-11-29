Jazz vs. Grizzlies November 29 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 12:18 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, November 29, 2023, the Memphis Grizzlies (2-9) take the court against the Utah Jazz (4-7) at 8:00 PM ET on BSSE and KJZZ.
Jazz vs. Grizzlies Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 29
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: BSSE, KJZZ
Jazz Players to Watch
- Lauri Markkanen puts up 24.3 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game for the Jazz.
- The Jazz are receiving 13.0 points, 11.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game from John Collins this season.
- The Jazz are receiving 14.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game from Jordan Clarkson this season.
- The Jazz are getting 9.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game from Kelly Olynyk this year.
- The Jazz are getting 9.3 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game from Keyonte George this season.
Grizzlies Players to Watch
- Desmond Bane averages 24.0 points, 3.3 boards and 4.3 assists per game, shooting 42.4% from the floor and 33.3% from downtown with 3.3 made treys per contest.
- Xavier Tillman averages 12.7 points, 3.0 assists and 9.0 boards per game.
- Jaren Jackson Jr. averages 15.0 points, 6.3 boards and 2.3 assists per contest, shooting 44.1% from the floor and 36.4% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Marcus Smart averages 15.3 points, 4.7 assists and 2.0 rebounds.
- Ziaire Williams posts 12.0 points, 7.7 boards and 1.3 assists per contest, shooting 41.9% from the floor and 27.8% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made treys per contest.
Jazz vs. Grizzlies Stat Comparison
|Grizzlies
|Jazz
|108.5
|Points Avg.
|114.0
|115.9
|Points Allowed Avg.
|119.5
|42.9%
|Field Goal %
|46.1%
|33.7%
|Three Point %
|36.9%
