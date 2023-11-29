Jazz vs. Grizzlies: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Memphis Grizzlies (3-13) are 4.5-point favorites as they attempt to turn around a four-game losing streak when they host the Utah Jazz (6-11) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at FedExForum. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET on BSSE and KJZZ. The matchup's over/under is set at 224.5.
Jazz vs. Grizzlies Odds & Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
- TV: BSSE and KJZZ
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Grizzlies
|-4.5
|224.5
Jazz Betting Records & Stats
- Utah and its opponents have combined to score more than 224.5 points in 13 of 17 games this season.
- Utah's average game total this season has been 234.8, 10.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Utah is 9-8-0 against the spread this season.
- The Jazz have been underdogs in 14 games this season and have come away with the win four times (28.6%) in those contests.
- Utah has a record of 2-6 when it is set as the underdog by +155 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Utah has a 39.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
Jazz vs Grizzlies Additional Info
Jazz vs. Grizzlies Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 224.5
|% of Games Over 224.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Grizzlies
|6
|37.5%
|105.6
|219.8
|114.1
|234.7
|222.3
|Jazz
|13
|76.5%
|114.2
|219.8
|120.6
|234.7
|230.4
Additional Jazz Insights & Trends
- Utah has gone 4-6 in its past 10 contests, with a 6-4 record against the spread in that span.
- In their past 10 games, the Jazz have gone over the total five times.
- Utah has performed better against the spread at home (7-2-0) than on the road (2-6-0) this season.
- The Jazz score just 0.1 more points per game (114.2) than the Grizzlies give up (114.1).
- Utah is 6-1 against the spread and 4-3 overall when it scores more than 114.1 points.
Jazz vs. Grizzlies Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Jazz
|9-8
|6-5
|10-7
|Grizzlies
|5-11
|0-1
|6-10
Jazz vs. Grizzlies Point Insights
|Jazz
|Grizzlies
|114.2
|105.6
|12
|29
|6-1
|0-1
|4-3
|0-1
|120.6
|114.1
|25
|20
|2-0
|5-5
|2-0
|3-7
