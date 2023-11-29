The Memphis Grizzlies (3-13) are 4.5-point favorites as they attempt to turn around a four-game losing streak when they host the Utah Jazz (6-11) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at FedExForum. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET on BSSE and KJZZ. The matchup's over/under is set at 224.5.

Jazz vs. Grizzlies Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV: BSSE and KJZZ

Favorite Spread Over/Under Grizzlies -4.5 224.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jazz Betting Records & Stats

Utah and its opponents have combined to score more than 224.5 points in 13 of 17 games this season.

Utah's average game total this season has been 234.8, 10.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Utah is 9-8-0 against the spread this season.

The Jazz have been underdogs in 14 games this season and have come away with the win four times (28.6%) in those contests.

Utah has a record of 2-6 when it is set as the underdog by +155 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Utah has a 39.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Jazz vs Grizzlies Additional Info

Jazz vs. Grizzlies Over/Under Stats

Games Over 224.5 % of Games Over 224.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Grizzlies 6 37.5% 105.6 219.8 114.1 234.7 222.3 Jazz 13 76.5% 114.2 219.8 120.6 234.7 230.4

Additional Jazz Insights & Trends

Utah has gone 4-6 in its past 10 contests, with a 6-4 record against the spread in that span.

In their past 10 games, the Jazz have gone over the total five times.

Utah has performed better against the spread at home (7-2-0) than on the road (2-6-0) this season.

The Jazz score just 0.1 more points per game (114.2) than the Grizzlies give up (114.1).

Utah is 6-1 against the spread and 4-3 overall when it scores more than 114.1 points.

Jazz vs. Grizzlies Betting Splits

Jazz and Grizzlies Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Jazz 9-8 6-5 10-7 Grizzlies 5-11 0-1 6-10

Jazz vs. Grizzlies Point Insights

Jazz Grizzlies 114.2 Points Scored (PG) 105.6 12 NBA Rank (PPG) 29 6-1 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 0-1 4-3 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 0-1 120.6 Points Allowed (PG) 114.1 25 NBA Rank (PAPG) 20 2-0 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 5-5 2-0 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 3-7

