How to Watch the Jazz vs. Grizzlies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 12:31 PM MST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Memphis Grizzlies (3-13) will look to stop a four-game losing streak when they host the Utah Jazz (6-11) on November 29, 2023 at FedExForum.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Grizzlies and Jazz, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Jazz vs. Grizzlies Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Jazz vs Grizzlies Additional Info
|Grizzlies vs Jazz Injury Report
|Grizzlies vs Jazz Players to Watch
|Grizzlies vs Jazz Betting Trends & Stats
|Grizzlies vs Jazz Prediction
|Grizzlies vs Jazz Odds/Over/Under
|Grizzlies vs Jazz Player Props
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Jazz Stats Insights
- The Jazz's 45.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Grizzlies have allowed to their opponents.
- This season, Utah has a 2-2 record in games the team collectively shoots above 47.1% from the field.
- The Jazz are the top rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies sit at 17th.
- The Jazz score just 0.1 more points per game (114.2) than the Grizzlies give up to opponents (114.1).
- When it scores more than 114.1 points, Utah is 4-3.
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Jazz Home & Away Comparison
- The Jazz average more points per game at home (119.9) than on the road (107.9), and also give up fewer points at home (117.1) than on the road (124.5).
- Utah gives up 117.1 points per game at home, and 124.5 on the road.
- The Jazz average 0.7 more assists per game at home (27.2) than on the road (26.5).
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Jazz Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Kris Dunn
|Out
|Personal
|Kelly Olynyk
|Questionable
|Shoulder
|Jordan Clarkson
|Questionable
|Thigh
|Lauri Markkanen
|Out
|Hamstring
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.