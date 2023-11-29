The Memphis Grizzlies (3-13) will look to stop a four-game losing streak when they host the Utah Jazz (6-11) on November 29, 2023 at FedExForum.

Jazz vs. Grizzlies Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV: Utah Jazz Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Jazz vs Grizzlies Additional Info

Jazz Stats Insights

The Jazz's 45.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Grizzlies have allowed to their opponents.

This season, Utah has a 2-2 record in games the team collectively shoots above 47.1% from the field.

The Jazz are the top rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies sit at 17th.

The Jazz score just 0.1 more points per game (114.2) than the Grizzlies give up to opponents (114.1).

When it scores more than 114.1 points, Utah is 4-3.

Jazz Home & Away Comparison

The Jazz average more points per game at home (119.9) than on the road (107.9), and also give up fewer points at home (117.1) than on the road (124.5).

The Jazz average 0.7 more assists per game at home (27.2) than on the road (26.5).

Jazz Injuries