Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Desmond Bane, John Collins and others in the Memphis Grizzlies-Utah Jazz matchup at FedExForum on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.

Jazz vs. Grizzlies Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and KJZZ

BSSE and KJZZ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Venue: FedExForum

Jazz vs Grizzlies Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Utah Jazz

John Collins Props

PTS REB 14.5 (Over: +100) 7.5 (Over: -128)

Collins is averaging 14.4 points during the 2023-24 season, 0.1 less than Wednesday's prop total.

He has pulled down 8.4 boards per game, 0.9 more than his over/under for Wednesday's game.

Jordan Clarkson Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 20.5 (Over: -102) 3.5 (Over: -104) 5.5 (Over: +116) 2.5 (Over: +132)

The 18.1 points Jordan Clarkson has scored per game this season is 2.4 fewer than his prop bet over/under set for Wednesday (20.5).

He has averaged 0.2 fewer rebounds per game (3.3) than his prop bet total in Wednesday's game (3.5).

Clarkson has averaged 4.9 assists per game, 0.6 less than Wednesday's assist over/under (5.5).

Clarkson has averaged 1.8 made three-pointers per game, 0.7 fewer than his over/under in Wednesday's game (2.5).

NBA Props Today: Memphis Grizzlies

Desmond Bane Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (Over: -111) 4.5 (Over: -125) 5.5 (Over: -130) 2.5 (Over: -169)

The 24.5-point total set for Bane on Wednesday is 0.9 more points than his per-game scoring average.

He has collected 4.4 rebounds per game, 0.1 less than his prop bet for Wednesday's game (4.5).

Bane has averaged five assists per game this season, 0.5 less than his prop bet on Wednesday (5.5).

Bane has averaged 3.3 made three-pointers per game, 0.8 more than his over/under in Wednesday's game (2.5).

Jaren Jackson Jr. Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 20.5 (Over: -102) 3.5 (Over: -104) 5.5 (Over: +116) 2.5 (Over: +132)

The 21.5-point prop bet set for Jaren Jackson Jr. on Wednesday is 2.1 higher than his scoring average on the season.

His rebounding average -- 6.1 per game -- is 0.4 less than his prop bet in Wednesday's game (6.5).

Jackson's assists average -- 1.9 -- is 0.4 higher than Wednesday's prop bet (1.5).

His 1.5 made three-pointers per game is the same as his prop bet total on Wednesday.

