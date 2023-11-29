Wednesday's 8:00 PM ET matchup between the Memphis Grizzlies (3-13) and the Utah Jazz (6-11) at FedExForum features the Grizzlies' Desmond Bane and the Jazz's Jordan Clarkson as players to watch.

How to Watch Jazz vs. Grizzlies

Game Day: Wednesday, November 29

Wednesday, November 29 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Arena: FedExForum

FedExForum Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee How to Watch on TV: BSSE, KJZZ

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Jazz's Last Game

In their previous game, the Jazz topped the Pelicans on Monday, 114-112. Keyonte George scored a team-high 19 points (and added three assists and five boards).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Keyonte George 19 5 3 2 0 3 Jordan Clarkson 16 4 10 0 0 2 Walker Kessler 14 8 3 0 2 0

Jazz Players to Watch

John Collins gets the Jazz 14.4 points, 8.4 boards and 0.8 assists per game. He also averages 0.6 steals and 0.8 blocks.

Clarkson's averages on the season are 18.1 points, 3.3 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game, making 41.4% of his shots from the field and 31.2% from beyond the arc, with 1.8 triples per game.

The Jazz receive 9.4 points, 3 boards and 4.8 assists per game from Talen Horton-Tucker.

Kelly Olynyk gives the Jazz 7.8 points, 5.8 boards and 3.9 assists per contest, plus 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks.

George's numbers for the season are 9.9 points, 3.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game, making 35.8% of his shots from the floor and 32.9% from 3-point range, with 1.6 triples per game.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Lauri Markkanen 19.3 6.5 0.4 1.1 0.9 2 Jordan Clarkson 19.1 2.5 4.5 0.9 0.2 1.8 John Collins 14.1 8.1 0.6 0.5 1.1 1.5 Keyonte George 11.5 3.6 6.5 0.7 0.1 1.9 Kelly Olynyk 8.2 6.5 4.2 0.5 0.3 0.8

