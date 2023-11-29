Idaho High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Jefferson County Today - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 7:32 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you live in Jefferson County, Idaho and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we offer all the details you need for how to watch the games today.
Jefferson County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Ririe High School at Malad High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on November 29
- Location: Malad City, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Idaho Falls High School at Rigby High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on November 29
- Location: Rigby, ID
- Conference: High Country Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
