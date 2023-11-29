The Utah Jazz, Jordan Clarkson included, hit the court versus the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.

Clarkson put up 16 points and 10 assists in his most recent game, which ended in a 114-112 win against the Pelicans.

Below, we break down Clarkson's stats and trends to help you find the best prop bets.

Jordan Clarkson Prop Bets vs. the Grizzlies

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 20.5 18.1 20.1 Rebounds 3.5 3.3 2.8 Assists 5.5 4.9 4.8 PRA -- 26.3 27.7 PR -- 21.4 22.9 3PM 2.5 1.8 1.8



Jordan Clarkson Insights vs. the Grizzlies

Clarkson has taken 16.0 shots per game this season and made 6.6 per game, which account for 16.5% and 15.1%, respectively, of his team's total.

Clarkson is averaging 5.8 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 14.1% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

Clarkson's Jazz average 103.7 possessions per game, which ranks 14th among NBA teams, while the Grizzlies are one of the league's slowest with 103.5 possessions per contest.

The Grizzlies concede 114.1 points per game, 19th-ranked in the NBA.

Conceding 45.4 rebounds per game, the Grizzlies are the 24th-ranked team in the NBA.

Allowing 25 assists per game, the Grizzlies are the 14th-ranked team in the league.

The Grizzlies are the worst team in the league at allowing threes, giving up 15.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Jordan Clarkson vs. the Grizzlies

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/10/2023 36 26 4 4 2 1 2 11/1/2023 26 20 6 5 4 0 2

