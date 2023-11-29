Keyonte George and the rest of the Utah Jazz will be hitting the court versus the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.

In his last game, a 114-112 win against the Pelicans, George totaled 19 points and two steals.

Let's break down George's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Keyonte George Prop Bets vs. the Grizzlies

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 15.5 9.9 11.5 Rebounds 3.5 3.1 3.6 Assists 5.5 5.1 6.5 PRA -- 18.1 21.6 PR -- 13 15.1 3PM 2.5 1.6 1.9



Keyonte George Insights vs. the Grizzlies

George has taken 8.7 shots per game this season and made 3.1 per game, which account for 9.6% and 7.6%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's put up 5.0 threes per game, or 12.9% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

George's Jazz average 103.7 possessions per game, which ranks 14th among NBA teams, while the Grizzlies are one of the league's slowest with 103.5 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Grizzlies have conceded 114.1 points per game, which is 19th-best in the NBA.

The Grizzlies are the 24th-ranked team in the league, allowing 45.4 rebounds per game.

The Grizzlies concede 25 assists per game, 14th-ranked in the league.

Giving up 15.1 made 3-pointers per game, the Grizzlies are the worst team in the league.

Keyonte George vs. the Grizzlies

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/10/2023 30 7 3 11 1 1 0 11/1/2023 23 9 1 3 1 1 1

