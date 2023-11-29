Idaho High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Latah County Today - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 9:33 AM MST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
There is high school basketball competition in Latah County, Idaho today, and the inside scoop on how to stream these games is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Latah County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Deary High School at Genesee High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM PT on November 29
- Location: Genesee, ID
- Conference: White Pine Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.