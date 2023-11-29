Idaho High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lemhi County Today - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 11:32 AM MST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're searching for how to watch games in Lemhi County, Idaho today, we've got you covered.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Lemhi County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Salmon High School at Mackay High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on November 29
- Location: Mackay, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.