Idaho High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lincoln County Today - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 7:33 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Is there high school basketball on the docket today in Lincoln County, Idaho? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we provide info on how to watch the games in the article below.
Lincoln County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Richfield School at Glenns Ferry High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on November 29
- Location: Glenns Ferry, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Shoshone High School at Hagerman
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on November 29
- Location: Hagerman, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
