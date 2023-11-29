Simone Fontecchio and the Utah Jazz take the court versus the Memphis Grizzlies at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Fontecchio had 14 points and two steals in his last game, which ended in a 114-112 win versus the Pelicans.

In this piece we'll break down Fontecchio's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Simone Fontecchio Prop Bets vs. the Grizzlies

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 6.3 7.0 Rebounds 2.5 2.1 2.2 Assists -- 0.5 0.5 PRA -- 8.9 9.7 PR -- 8.4 9.2 3PM 2.5 1.5 1.7



Looking to bet on one or more of Fontecchio's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Simone Fontecchio Insights vs. the Grizzlies

This season, he's put up 4.7% of the Jazz's attempted field goals, as he's averaging 4.8 per contest.

He's attempted 3.6 threes per game, or 8.2% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

The Jazz rank 14th in possessions per game with 103.7. His opponents, the Grizzlies, have one of the slowest tempos with 103.5 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Grizzlies have conceded 114.1 points per game, which is 19th-best in the NBA.

The Grizzlies are the 24th-ranked team in the NBA, allowing 45.4 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Grizzlies have allowed 25 per game, 14th in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Grizzlies are last in the league, giving up 15.1 makes per game.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Simone Fontecchio vs. the Grizzlies

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/10/2023 12 6 2 1 2 0 2 11/1/2023 8 5 1 1 1 0 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.