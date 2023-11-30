If your plans today include watching the local high school basketball games in Ada County, Idaho, then there are some important details you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Ada County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Baker High School at Capital High School

Game Time: 3:30 PM MT on November 30

3:30 PM MT on November 30 Location: Boise, ID

Boise, ID How to Stream: Watch Here

Ambrose High School at Homedale High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on November 30

7:30 PM MT on November 30 Location: Homedale, ID

Homedale, ID How to Stream: Watch Here

Cascade High School at North Star Charter School

Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on November 30

7:30 PM MT on November 30 Location: Eagle, ID

Eagle, ID How to Stream: Watch Here

Post Falls High School at Capital High School