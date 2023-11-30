Idaho High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Ada County Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 3:32 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If your plans today include watching the local high school basketball games in Ada County, Idaho, then there are some important details you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Ada County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Baker High School at Capital High School
- Game Time: 3:30 PM MT on November 30
- Location: Boise, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ambrose High School at Homedale High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on November 30
- Location: Homedale, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cascade High School at North Star Charter School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on November 30
- Location: Eagle, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Post Falls High School at Capital High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM MT on November 30
- Location: Boise, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
