Alexander Wennberg and the Seattle Kraken will play the Toronto Maple Leafs at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, at Scotiabank Arena. Fancy a bet on Wennberg in the Kraken-Maple Leafs game? Use our stats and information below.

Alexander Wennberg vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +225)

Wennberg Season Stats Insights

In 23 games this season, Wennberg has a plus-minus of 0, while averaging 18:20 on the ice per game.

Wennberg has a goal in three games this season through 23 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

In nine of 23 games this season, Wennberg has recorded a point, but he has no games yet with multiple points.

Wennberg has an assist in six of 23 games this year, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

The implied probability that Wennberg hits the over on his points over/under is 43.5%, based on the odds.

Wennberg has an implied probability of 30.8% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Wennberg Stats vs. the Maple Leafs

On defense, the Maple Leafs are allowing 66 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 18th in the league.

The team's goal differential (0) ranks 16th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Toronto 23 Games 2 9 Points 1 3 Goals 1 6 Assists 0

