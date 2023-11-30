Bingham County, Idaho has high school basketball games on the docket today, and info on how to watch them is available here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Bingham County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Grace Lutheran High School at Sho-Ban Jr-Sr High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM MT on November 30

5:30 PM MT on November 30 Location: Pocatello, ID

Pocatello, ID Conference: Rocky Mountain

Rocky Mountain How to Stream: Watch Here

Malad High School at Firth High School