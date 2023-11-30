Idaho High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Bingham County Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 5:32 AM MST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Bingham County, Idaho has high school basketball games on the docket today, and info on how to watch them is available here.
Bingham County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Grace Lutheran High School at Sho-Ban Jr-Sr High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM MT on November 30
- Location: Pocatello, ID
- Conference: Rocky Mountain
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Malad High School at Firth High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on November 30
- Location: Firth, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
