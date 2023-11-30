Can we count on Brandon Tanev finding the back of the net when the Seattle Kraken clash with the Toronto Maple Leafs at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Brandon Tanev score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +480 (Bet $10 to win $48.00 if he scores a goal)

Tanev stats and insights

  • Tanev has scored in two of eight games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • This is his first matchup of the season against the Maple Leafs.
  • Tanev has no points on the power play.
  • Tanev's shooting percentage is 16.7%, and he averages 0.9 shots per game.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

  • The Maple Leafs are 18th in goals allowed, giving up 66 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Maple Leafs have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 20.8 hits and 17.5 blocked shots per game.

Tanev recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/24/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 3:37 Home L 5-1
11/22/2023 Sharks 1 1 0 14:51 Home W 7-1
11/20/2023 Flames 0 0 0 15:59 Home L 4-3 OT
11/18/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 13:29 Away W 4-3
11/16/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 16:46 Home W 4-3 SO
11/15/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 15:49 Away L 4-3 OT
11/13/2023 Avalanche 1 1 0 14:15 Home L 5-1
10/10/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 10:07 Away L 4-1

Kraken vs. Maple Leafs game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

