For people looking to place a bet on the upcoming game between the Seattle Kraken and the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, is Brian Dumoulin a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We break it all down in the article below.

Will Brian Dumoulin score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1900 (Bet $10 to win $190.00 if he scores a goal)

Dumoulin stats and insights

  • In two of 23 games this season, Dumoulin has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
  • He has not played against the Maple Leafs yet this season.
  • Dumoulin has zero points on the power play.
  • Dumoulin's shooting percentage is 10.5%, and he averages 0.8 shots per game.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

  • On defense, the Maple Leafs are conceding 66 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 18th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Maple Leafs have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 20.8 hits and 17.5 blocked shots per game.

Dumoulin recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/28/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 13:51 Away L 4-3
11/24/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 16:18 Home L 5-1
11/22/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 14:17 Home W 7-1
11/20/2023 Flames 0 0 0 16:05 Home L 4-3 OT
11/18/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 15:39 Away W 4-3
11/16/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 15:44 Home W 4-3 SO
11/15/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 16:15 Away L 4-3 OT
11/13/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 17:17 Home L 5-1
11/11/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 14:49 Home L 4-1
11/9/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 14:46 Away W 4-3

Kraken vs. Maple Leafs game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

