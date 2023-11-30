Idaho High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Canyon County Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 9:37 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Canyon County, Idaho? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we offer details on how to watch the games in the article below.
Canyon County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Notus High School at Imbler High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on November 30
- Location: Imbler, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
