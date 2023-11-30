Dallas (8-3) brings a three-game winning streak into a matchup with Seattle (6-5) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at AT&T Stadium. The Cowboys are considerable favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 9.5 points. An over/under of 47.5 points has been set for the contest.

Cowboys vs. Seahawks Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

At the conclusion of the first quarter this season, the Cowboys have been winning five times, have been losing three times, and have been tied three times.

Dallas' offense is averaging 6.2 points in the first quarter this year. Defensively, it is surrendering 5.1 points on average in the first quarter.

The Seahawks have been winning four times, have trailed three times, and have been tied four times at the conclusion of the first quarter this season.

2nd Quarter

The Cowboys have won the second quarter in eight games this season, and they've been outscored in the second quarter in three games.

Dallas' offense is averaging 9.9 points in the second quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is allowing 7.2 points on average in the second quarter.

This year, the Seahawks have won the second quarter in three games, been outscored in the second quarter in seven games, and they've tied in the second quarter in one game.

3rd Quarter

The Cowboys have won the third quarter in five games this season, lost the third quarter in five games, and been knotted up in the third quarter in one game.

Offensively, Dallas is averaging 3.5 points in the third quarter (22nd-ranked) this season. It is surrendering 4.2 points on average in the third quarter (15th-ranked) on defense.

Regarding third-quarter scoring, the Seahawks have won the third quarter in six games and have lost the third quarter in five games.

4th Quarter

The Cowboys have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in eight games this season, and they've lost the fourth quarter in three games.

Dallas' offense is averaging 7.4 points in the fourth quarter this season. Defensively, it is surrendering 4.9 points on average in that quarter.

Out of 11 games this year, the Seahawks have lost the fourth quarter seven times and outscored their opponent four times.

Cowboys vs. Seahawks Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Cowboys have been leading after the first half in seven games (6-1 in those contests), have been behind after the first half in three games (1-2), and have been knotted up after the first half in one game (1-0) in 2023.

In 2023, the Seahawks have been leading after the first half in five games (3-2 in those contests), have been behind after the first half in five games (2-3), and have been tied after the first half in one game (1-0).

2nd Half

The Cowboys have outscored their opponent in the second half in five games this season (5-0 in those contests), been outscored in the second half in five games (2-3), and they've been knotted up in the second half in one game (1-0).

Dallas' offense is averaging 10.9 points in the second half this season. On defense, it is surrendering 9.1 points on average in the second half.

This year, the Seahawks have won the second half in four games (4-0 in those contests), been outscored in the second half in six games (2-4), and they've tied in the second half in one game (0-1).

