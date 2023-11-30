Idaho High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Fremont County Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 5:32 AM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
If you reside in Fremont County, Idaho and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we provide all the details you need for how to watch the games today.
Fremont County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today
North Fremont High School at West Side High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM MT on November 30
- Location: Dayton, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
