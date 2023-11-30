Idaho High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Idaho County Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 7:33 AM MST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Be sure to catch the high school basketball games happening in Idaho County, Idaho today. Information on how to stream all of the action can be found below.
Idaho County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Clearwater Valley High School at Highland High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM PT on November 30
- Location: Craigmont, ID
- Conference: White Pine Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Nezperce High School at Salmon River High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on November 30
- Location: Riggins, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
