On Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, the Seattle Kraken clash with the Toronto Maple Leafs. Is Jared McCann going to find the back of the net in this matchup? Check out the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Jared McCann score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a goal)

McCann stats and insights

In nine of 23 games this season, McCann has scored -- but just one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Maple Leafs.

On the power play, McCann has accumulated three goals and one assist.

He takes 2.7 shots per game, and converts 14.3% of them.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

The Maple Leafs have conceded 66 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 18th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Maple Leafs have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 20.8 hits and 17.5 blocked shots per game.

McCann recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/28/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 18:12 Away L 4-3 11/24/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 17:58 Home L 5-1 11/22/2023 Sharks 2 1 1 16:37 Home W 7-1 11/20/2023 Flames 1 1 0 15:28 Home L 4-3 OT 11/18/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 16:39 Away W 4-3 11/16/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 18:39 Home W 4-3 SO 11/15/2023 Oilers 1 1 0 16:55 Away L 4-3 OT 11/13/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 16:16 Home L 5-1 11/11/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 19:16 Home L 4-1 11/9/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 16:21 Away W 4-3

Kraken vs. Maple Leafs game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.