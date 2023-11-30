Jazz vs. Timberwolves: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Utah Jazz (6-12) are heavy underdogs (by 10.5 points) to break a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Minnesota Timberwolves (13-4) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. The matchup has a point total of 221.5.
Jazz vs. Timberwolves Odds & Info
- When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV: BSN and KJZZ
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Timberwolves
|-10.5
|221.5
Jazz Betting Records & Stats
- Utah's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 221.5 points in 13 of 18 outings.
- Utah's games this year have had a 232.7-point total on average, 11.2 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Utah has a 9-9-0 record against the spread this year.
- The Jazz have been chosen as underdogs in 15 games this year and have walked away with the win four times (26.7%) in those games.
- Utah has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +360.
- Utah has an implied victory probability of 21.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
Jazz vs Timberwolves Additional Info
Jazz vs. Timberwolves Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 221.5
|% of Games Over 221.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Timberwolves
|8
|47.1%
|112.9
|225.8
|106.2
|225.9
|221.4
|Jazz
|13
|72.2%
|112.9
|225.8
|119.7
|225.9
|230.1
Additional Jazz Insights & Trends
- Utah has gone 4-6 in its past 10 games, with a 6-4 record against the spread in that span.
- Four of the Jazz's last 10 contests have hit the over.
- Against the spread, Utah has been better at home (7-2-0) than on the road (2-7-0).
- The Jazz score an average of 112.9 points per game, 6.7 more points than the 106.2 the Timberwolves give up to opponents.
- Utah is 7-4 against the spread and 5-6 overall when it scores more than 106.2 points.
Jazz vs. Timberwolves Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 10.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Jazz
|9-9
|0-0
|10-8
|Timberwolves
|10-7
|0-0
|9-8
Jazz vs. Timberwolves Point Insights
|Jazz
|Timberwolves
|112.9
|112.9
|16
|16
|7-4
|2-1
|5-6
|3-0
|119.7
|106.2
|25
|2
|5-1
|10-3
|4-2
|12-1
