Jazz vs. Timberwolves Injury Report Today - November 30
The Utah Jazz's (6-12) injury report has two players listed as they prepare for their Thursday, November 30 game against the Minnesota Timberwolves (13-4) at Target Center. It begins at 8:00 PM ET.
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
The Jazz are coming off of a 105-91 loss to the Grizzlies in their most recent game on Wednesday. John Collins scored a team-leading 17 points for the Jazz in the loss.
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Utah Jazz Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Kris Dunn
|PG
|Out
|Personal
|3.6
|1.8
|1.9
|Lauri Markkanen
|PF
|Out
|Hamstring
|23.7
|8.7
|1.1
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report Today
Timberwolves Injuries: Jordan McLaughlin: Out (Knee), Anthony Edwards: Questionable (Hip), Jaylen Clark: Out (Achilles), Jaden McDaniels: Out (Ankle)
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Jazz vs. Timberwolves Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV: BSN and KJZZ
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Jazz vs. Timberwolves Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Timberwolves
|-10.5
|221.5
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.