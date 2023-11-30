How to Watch the Jazz vs. Timberwolves Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 12:31 PM MST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
The Utah Jazz (6-12) will look to end a three-game road slide when they square off against the Minnesota Timberwolves (13-4) on November 30, 2023 at Target Center.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Timberwolves and Jazz, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Jazz vs. Timberwolves Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota
Jazz vs Timberwolves Additional Info
|Timberwolves vs Jazz Injury Report
|Timberwolves vs Jazz Betting Trends & Stats
|Timberwolves vs Jazz Odds/Over/Under
|Timberwolves vs Jazz Prediction
|Timberwolves vs Jazz Players to Watch
Jazz Stats Insights
- The Jazz's 44.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.8 percentage points higher than the Timberwolves have allowed to their opponents (43%).
- Utah has compiled a 5-7 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 43% from the field.
- The Jazz are the top rebounding team in the league, the Timberwolves sit at 25th.
- The Jazz score an average of 112.9 points per game, 6.7 more points than the 106.2 the Timberwolves give up.
- When it scores more than 106.2 points, Utah is 5-6.
Jazz Home & Away Comparison
- The Jazz score 119.9 points per game at home, 13.9 more than away (106). On defense they concede 117.1 per game, 5.2 fewer points than away (122.3).
- At home, Utah gives up 117.1 points per game. On the road, it allows 122.3.
- At home the Jazz are picking up 27.2 assists per game, 0.8 more than away (26.4).
Jazz Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Jordan Clarkson
|Questionable
|Thigh
|Lauri Markkanen
|Out
|Hamstring
|Kris Dunn
|Out
|Personal
|Kelly Olynyk
|Questionable
|Shoulder
