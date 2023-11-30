Anthony Edwards and John Collins are two players to watch when the Minnesota Timberwolves (13-4) and the Utah Jazz (6-12) go head to head at Target Center on Thursday. Gametime is set for 8:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

How to Watch Jazz vs. Timberwolves

Game Day: Thursday, November 30

Thursday, November 30 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Arena: Target Center

Target Center Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: BSN, KJZZ

BSN, KJZZ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jazz's Last Game

On Wednesday, in their most recent game, the Jazz fell to the Grizzlies 105-91. With 17 points, Collins was their leading scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM John Collins 17 4 1 1 0 3 Simone Fontecchio 12 4 4 1 0 4 Jordan Clarkson 12 3 5 0 0 2

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Jazz vs Timberwolves Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jazz Players to Watch

Collins' averages for the season are 14.6 points, 8.2 rebounds and 0.8 assists, making 49.5% of his shots from the floor and 42.4% from 3-point range, with 1.6 triples per contest.

Jordan Clarkson averages 17.8 points, 3.3 boards and 4.9 assists, making 41.4% of his shots from the field and 31.6% from beyond the arc, with 1.8 triples per game.

Talen Horton-Tucker provides the Jazz 9.1 points, 3.1 boards and 4.7 assists per game, plus 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocks.

The Jazz receive 7.6 points, 5.6 boards and 3.8 assists per game from Kelly Olynyk.

Keyonte George's numbers for the season are 9.8 points, 3.1 rebounds and 4.9 assists per contest, making 35.7% of his shots from the floor and 33.7% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 triples per contest.

Watch Edwards, Collins and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jordan Clarkson 19.6 2.7 4.4 0.9 0.2 1.9 Lauri Markkanen 16.4 6 0.1 1.1 0.8 1.5 John Collins 14.4 7.9 0.7 0.5 1.1 1.7 Keyonte George 11.8 3.7 6.3 0.7 0.1 2 Collin Sexton 11 2.9 3.6 0.8 0.3 1.4

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.