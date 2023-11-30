John Collins and his Utah Jazz teammates match up versus the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET.

Collins totaled 17 points in his previous game, which ended in a 105-91 loss versus the Grizzlies.

In this piece we'll dive into Collins' stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

John Collins Prop Bets vs. the Timberwolves

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 14.6 14.4 Rebounds 6.5 8.2 7.9 Assists -- 0.8 0.7 PRA -- 23.6 23 PR -- 22.8 22.3 3PM 1.5 1.6 1.7



John Collins Insights vs. the Timberwolves

This season, Collins has made 5.6 shots per game, which adds up to 13.6% of his team's total makes.

Collins is averaging 3.7 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 9.4% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

Collins' opponents, the Timberwolves, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 101.8 possessions per game, while his Jazz average the eighth-most possessions per game with 103.5.

On defense, the Timberwolves have given up 106.2 points per game, which is second-best in the league.

Conceding 42 rebounds per game, the Timberwolves are the fifth-ranked team in the league.

In terms of assists, the Timberwolves have conceded 24.2 per game, fourth in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Timberwolves are seventh in the league, conceding 11.6 makes per contest.

John Collins vs. the Timberwolves

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/4/2023 29 14 6 0 1 1 1

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.