Jordan Clarkson and the rest of the Utah Jazz will be facing the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET.

Clarkson, in his most recent game (November 29 loss against the Grizzlies), produced 12 points and five assists.

Now let's examine Clarkson's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Jordan Clarkson Prop Bets vs. the Timberwolves

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 17.5 17.8 20.3 Rebounds 3.5 3.3 2.8 Assists 4.5 4.9 5.0 PRA -- 26 28.1 PR -- 21.1 23.1 3PM 1.5 1.8 2.0



Jordan Clarkson Insights vs. the Timberwolves

Clarkson has taken 15.6 shots per game this season and made 6.5 per game, which account for 16.2% and 15.0%, respectively, of his team's total.

This season, he's accounted for 12.3% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.8 per game.

Clarkson's Jazz average 103.5 possessions per game, eighth-highest among NBA teams, while the Timberwolves are one of the league's slowest with 101.8 possessions per contest.

The Timberwolves give up 106.2 points per contest, second-ranked in the league.

Giving up 42 rebounds per contest, the Timberwolves are the fifth-ranked team in the league.

The Timberwolves are the fourth-ranked squad in the NBA, giving up 24.2 assists per game.

Allowing 11.6 made 3-pointers per game, the Timberwolves are the seventh-ranked squad in the league.

Jordan Clarkson vs. the Timberwolves

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/4/2023 32 10 3 3 0 0 0

