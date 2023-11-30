The Seattle Kraken's upcoming contest versus the Toronto Maple Leafs is slated for Thursday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Jordan Eberle find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Jordan Eberle score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Eberle stats and insights

  • In three of 20 games this season, Eberle has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • He has not faced the Maple Leafs yet this season.
  • Eberle has picked up two assists on the power play.
  • He has a 7.0% shooting percentage, attempting 2.0 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

  • On defense, the Maple Leafs are conceding 66 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 18th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Maple Leafs have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 20.8 hits and 17.5 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Eberle recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/28/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 19:15 Away L 4-3
11/24/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 18:26 Home L 5-1
11/22/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 15:47 Home W 7-1
11/20/2023 Flames 1 1 0 17:02 Home L 4-3 OT
11/18/2023 Canucks 3 1 2 16:13 Away W 4-3
11/16/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 16:45 Home W 4-3 SO
11/15/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 17:22 Away L 4-3 OT
11/7/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 18:25 Away L 4-3 SO
11/4/2023 Flames 0 0 0 21:02 Home L 6-3
11/2/2023 Predators 0 0 0 14:58 Home W 4-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kraken vs. Maple Leafs game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.