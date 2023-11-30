Having won three in a row at home, the Toronto Maple Leafs host the Seattle Kraken on Thursday, starting at 7:00 PM ET.

Maple Leafs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Kraken vs Maple Leafs Additional Info

Kraken Stats & Trends

The Kraken allow 3.5 goals per game (80 in total), 29th in the league.

The Kraken have 64 goals this season (2.8 per game), 19th in the NHL.

In the past 10 games, the Kraken are 4-4-2 (60.0% of possible points).

On the defensive side, the Kraken have given up 3.6 goals per game (36 total) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.0 goals per game (30 total) during that time.

Kraken Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Vince Dunn 23 3 16 19 11 12 - Oliver Bjorkstrand 23 7 12 19 8 12 36.4% Eeli Tolvanen 23 5 10 15 8 7 37.5% Jaden Schwartz 23 8 7 15 6 14 61.4% Jared McCann 23 9 5 14 5 5 58.6%

Maple Leafs Stats & Trends

The Maple Leafs have given up 66 total goals (3.3 per game), ranking 18th in NHL play in goals against.

The Maple Leafs' 66 total goals (3.3 per game) make them the 16th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

In their past 10 matchups, the Maple Leafs have gone 6-3-1 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive side, the Maple Leafs have allowed 35 goals (3.5 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.5 goals per game (35 total) over that time.

Maple Leafs Key Players