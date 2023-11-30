How to Watch the Kraken vs. Maple Leafs Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 11:20 AM MST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Having won three in a row at home, the Toronto Maple Leafs host the Seattle Kraken on Thursday, starting at 7:00 PM ET.
Tune in to ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW to watch the Maple Leafs and the Kraken meet.
Maple Leafs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Kraken Stats & Trends
- The Kraken allow 3.5 goals per game (80 in total), 29th in the league.
- The Kraken have 64 goals this season (2.8 per game), 19th in the NHL.
- In the past 10 games, the Kraken are 4-4-2 (60.0% of possible points).
- On the defensive side, the Kraken have given up 3.6 goals per game (36 total) in those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 3.0 goals per game (30 total) during that time.
Kraken Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Vince Dunn
|23
|3
|16
|19
|11
|12
|-
|Oliver Bjorkstrand
|23
|7
|12
|19
|8
|12
|36.4%
|Eeli Tolvanen
|23
|5
|10
|15
|8
|7
|37.5%
|Jaden Schwartz
|23
|8
|7
|15
|6
|14
|61.4%
|Jared McCann
|23
|9
|5
|14
|5
|5
|58.6%
Maple Leafs Stats & Trends
- The Maple Leafs have given up 66 total goals (3.3 per game), ranking 18th in NHL play in goals against.
- The Maple Leafs' 66 total goals (3.3 per game) make them the 16th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.
- In their past 10 matchups, the Maple Leafs have gone 6-3-1 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.
- On the defensive side, the Maple Leafs have allowed 35 goals (3.5 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 3.5 goals per game (35 total) over that time.
Maple Leafs Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|William Nylander
|20
|12
|15
|27
|11
|14
|10%
|Auston Matthews
|20
|14
|7
|21
|11
|22
|50.3%
|Mitchell Marner
|20
|5
|15
|20
|15
|14
|0%
|John Tavares
|20
|7
|13
|20
|12
|13
|60.8%
|Morgan Rielly
|20
|3
|13
|16
|19
|8
|-
