The Toronto Maple Leafs (11-6-3) are favored when they host the Seattle Kraken (8-10-5) on Thursday, November 30. The Maple Leafs are -190 on the moneyline to win against the Kraken (+155) in the contest, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW.

Kraken vs. Maple Leafs Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Kraken vs. Maple Leafs Total and Moneyline

Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Kraken vs. Maple Leafs Betting Trends

Seattle has combined with its opponent to score over 6.5 goals in 12 of 23 games this season.

The Maple Leafs have won 55.6% of their games when they've been a moneyline favorite this season (10-8).

This season the Kraken have five wins in the 14 games in which they've been an underdog.

Toronto is 1-3 when it has played with moneyline odds of -190 or shorter (25.0% win percentage).

Seattle has three games this season playing as an underdog by +155 or longer, and is 1-2 in those contests.

Kraken Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-3-1 1-9 7-3-0 6.6 3.50 3.50 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-3-1 3.50 3.50 5 17.9% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 4-4-2 4-6 7-2-1 6.3 3.00 3.60 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 4-4-2 3.00 3.60 6 17.1% Record as ML Favorite 6-4 Record as ML Underdog 0-0 Puck Line Covers 1 Puck Line Losses 9 Games Over Total 7 Games Under Total 3 Record as ML Favorite 2-2 Record as ML Underdog 2-4 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 7 Games Under Total 2

