Kraken vs. Maple Leafs November 30 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 3:00 PM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Pay attention to William Nylander and Oliver Bjorkstrand in particular on Thursday, when the Toronto Maple Leafs face the Seattle Kraken at Scotiabank Arena, beginning at 7:00 PM ET.
Kraken vs. Maple Leafs Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, November 30
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Maple Leafs (-190)
- Total: 6.5
- TV: ESPN+,ROOT Sports NW
Kraken Players to Watch
- Bjorkstrand has totaled seven goals (0.3 per game) and dished out 12 assists (0.5 per game), taking 2.2 shots per game and shooting 14%. This places him among the leaders for Seattle with 19 total points (0.8 per game).
- Seattle's Vince Dunn has posted 19 total points (0.8 per game), with three goals and 16 assists.
- This season, Seattle's Jaden Schwartz has 15 points (eight goals, seven assists) this season.
- In the crease, Joey Daccord has a record of 3-3-5 in 12 games this season, conceding 35 goals (3.0 goals against average) with 299 saves and an .895 save percentage, 43rd in the league.
Maple Leafs Players to Watch
- Nylander is one of Toronto's leading contributors (27 points), via put up 12 goals and 15 assists.
- Auston Matthews is another key contributor for Toronto, with 21 points (1.1 per game) -- scoring 14 goals and adding seven assists.
- John Tavares has scored seven goals and added 13 assists in 20 games for Toronto.
- Ilya Samsonov's record is 4-1-3. He has conceded 31 goals (3.6 goals against average) and recorded 224 saves with an .878% save percentage (58th in league).
Kraken vs. Maple Leafs Stat Comparison
|Maple Leafs Rank
|Maple Leafs AVG
|Kraken AVG
|Kraken Rank
|14th
|3.3
|Goals Scored
|2.78
|26th
|21st
|3.3
|Goals Allowed
|3.48
|25th
|9th
|32
|Shots
|29.6
|23rd
|23rd
|31.9
|Shots Allowed
|29.3
|9th
|7th
|24.19%
|Power Play %
|21.92%
|11th
|18th
|78.79%
|Penalty Kill %
|75%
|25th
