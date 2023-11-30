The Toronto Maple Leafs (11-6-3), winners of three home games in a row, host the Seattle Kraken (8-10-5) at Scotiabank Arena on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW.

Kraken vs. Maple Leafs Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Maple Leafs (-185) Kraken (+150) 6.5 Maple Leafs (-1.5)

Kraken Betting Insights

The Kraken have won five, or 35.7%, of the 14 games they have played as an underdog this season.

Seattle is 1-2 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +150 or more on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win by the Kraken, based on the moneyline, is 40.0%.

Seattle has played 12 games this season that ended with more than 6.5 goals.

Kraken vs Maple Leafs Additional Info

Kraken vs. Maple Leafs Rankings

Maple Leafs Total (Rank) Kraken Total (Rank) 66 (16th) Goals 64 (19th) 66 (18th) Goals Allowed 80 (29th) 15 (13th) Power Play Goals 16 (11th) 14 (15th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 17 (21st)

Kraken Advanced Stats

The Kraken went 4-4-2 over its most recent 10 games, including a 4-6-0 record against the spread during that span.

Seven of Seattle's last 10 outings have hit the over.

The Kraken have averaged a total of 6.3 goals in their last 10 games, 0.2 fewer than this matchup's over/under of 6.5.

Over the last 10 matchups, Kraken's games have had an average of 7.7 goals, 0.6 more than their season-long average.

The Kraken have the NHL's 19th-ranked scoring offense (64 total goals, 2.8 per game).

The Kraken have conceded 80 total goals (3.5 per game) to rank 29th.

They have a -16 goal differential, which ranks 28th in the league.

