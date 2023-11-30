Idaho High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Latah County Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 9:39 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball competition in Latah County, Idaho is on the schedule today, and info on these games is available here, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Latah County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Moscow High School at Timberlake High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on November 30
- Location: Spirit Lake, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
