Idaho High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lewis County Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 7:33 AM MST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
There is high school basketball competition in Lewis County, Idaho today, and the inside scoop on how to stream these games is available in this article.
Lewis County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Clearwater Valley High School at Highland High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM PT on November 30
- Location: Craigmont, ID
- Conference: White Pine Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Nezperce High School at Salmon River High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on November 30
- Location: Riggins, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
